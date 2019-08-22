elpasostrong
Owner of ‘Sensory Ranch’ for children with disabilities arrested for sexual assault of child

Crime





EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The owner of the Sensory Ranch, a Lower Valley organization for children with special needs, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in its care.

According to a news release, Homero Baeza Licon, 65, runs the ranch, which offers tutoring and occupational and speech therapy for children with learning disabilities.

Officials say the victim, a 9-year-old girl who was tutored at the facility, reported the alleged sexual abuse to her mother.

Licon was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $75,000 bond.

