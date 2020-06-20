Overnight shooting reported near Socorro Activities Complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were shot in the desert area behind the Socorro Activities Complex early Saturday morning, one of which is in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at 2:35 a.m. when emergency crews were called to the desert area behind the SAC at Bob Hope and Joe Battle about shots fired.

Investigators learned the shooting happened near a large group of people who were partying in the desert. Three people were taken to the hospital, two are listed in stable condition, and the third is listed in critical.

A witness at the scene tells KTSM all victims are teens or in their early 20s. The witness also tells KTSM the injuries include one person shot in the buttocks, another in the arm, and the third victim was shot in the head.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was requested and is handling the investigation.