1  of  4
Breaking News
10 new virus deaths recorded in Juárez, death toll shows signs of slowing I-10 closed in both directions near Executive Center Saturday Overnight shooting reported near Socorro Activities Complex El Paso records second-largest single-day COVID-19 spike

Overnight shooting reported near Socorro Activities Complex

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
crime_scene_mgn__20150327023600

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were shot in the desert area behind the Socorro Activities Complex early Saturday morning, one of which is in critical condition.

The shooting was reported at 2:35 a.m. when emergency crews were called to the desert area behind the SAC at Bob Hope and Joe Battle about shots fired.

Investigators learned the shooting happened near a large group of people who were partying in the desert. Three people were taken to the hospital, two are listed in stable condition, and the third is listed in critical.

A witness at the scene tells KTSM all victims are teens or in their early 20s. The witness also tells KTSM the injuries include one person shot in the buttocks, another in the arm, and the third victim was shot in the head.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was requested and is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso woman heads home after 36 days in the hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso woman heads home after 36 days in the hospital"

BR.com SAN DIEGO ENGLISH WHIP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR.com SAN DIEGO ENGLISH WHIP"

El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoans reflect on Juneteenth amid ongoing protests"

East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for reportedly not following COVID-19 protocols

Thumbnail for the video titled "East El Paso bar issued 30-day permit suspension for reportedly not following COVID-19 protocols"

County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park"

Sunland Park police force placed in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunland Park police force placed in quarantine"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime