EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An Operation Safe Streets resulted in 18 people arrested, clearing 21 felony warrants Tuesday, May 2, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the total bond amount for all executed warrants was $1,076,000, excluding 4 which had no bond.

The operation, which was led by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit, utilized personnel from several units within the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division.

The 18 people arrested included the following: