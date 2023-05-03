EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An Operation Safe Streets resulted in 18 people arrested, clearing 21 felony warrants Tuesday, May 2, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the total bond amount for all executed warrants was $1,076,000, excluding 4 which had no bond.
The operation, which was led by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit, utilized personnel from several units within the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division.
The 18 people arrested included the following:
- Aguilar, Samantha Leah
Offense: Abandon endanger child
Bond: $20,000
- Amaya, Miguel Angel
Offense: Theft of property
Bond: $15,000
- Bernal, Jaime
Offense: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $10,000
- Correa, Mark Anthony
Offense: Assault on a family member/ impeding breathing or circulation
Bond: $101,000
- Cox, Daniel Jhean
Offense: Harrasment of public servant
Bond: No bond
- Dennis, Victor
Offense 1: Forgery financial instrument
Bond: $40,000
Offense 2: Forgery defraud/ harm of another elderly
Bond: $35,000
- Enriquez, Fabian Fernando
Offense 1: Assault on a family member/ impeding breathing or circulation
Bond: No bond
Offense 2: Possession of marijuana
Bond: No bond
- Falcon, Roberto
Offense: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $20,000
- Flores, Christopher Lee
Offense: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $31,000
- Gonzalez, Joshua Micahel
Offense: Assault on a family member/ impeding breathing or circulation
Bond: $5,000
- Jaquez, Arturo
Offense: Attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault
Bond: $40,000
- Miranda, Ramon
Offense: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $100,000
- Miranda, Benjamin Maximilla
Offense: Sexual assault/ parole violation
Bond: No bond
- Munoz, Teodoro III
Offense: Assault of a family/ household member
Bond: $50,000
- Preciado, Cesar Valenzuela
Offense: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member
Bond: $8,000
- Reyes, Jose De Leon
Offense: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $25,000
- Rios, Miguel Angel
Offense 1: Sexual abuse of a child continuous/ victim under 14 years of age
Offense 2: Indecency with a child/ sexual contact
Offense 3: Aggravated sexual assault of a child
Offense 4: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $540,020
- Torres, Cristobal Jr.
Offense: Driving while intoxicated
Bond: $16,000