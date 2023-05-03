EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An Operation Safe Streets resulted in 18 people arrested, clearing 21 felony warrants Tuesday, May 2, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the total bond amount for all executed warrants was $1,076,000, excluding 4 which had no bond.

The operation, which was led by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit, utilized personnel from several units within the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division.

The 18 people arrested included the following:

  • Aguilar, Samantha Leah
    Offense: Abandon endanger child
    Bond: $20,000
  • Amaya, Miguel Angel
    Offense: Theft of property
    Bond: $15,000
  • Bernal, Jaime
    Offense: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $10,000
  • Correa, Mark Anthony
    Offense: Assault on a family member/ impeding breathing or circulation
    Bond: $101,000
  • Cox, Daniel Jhean
    Offense: Harrasment of public servant
    Bond: No bond
  • Dennis, Victor
    Offense 1: Forgery financial instrument
    Bond: $40,000
    Offense 2: Forgery defraud/ harm of another elderly
    Bond: $35,000
  • Enriquez, Fabian Fernando
    Offense 1: Assault on a family member/ impeding breathing or circulation
    Bond: No bond
    Offense 2: Possession of marijuana
    Bond: No bond
  • Falcon, Roberto
    Offense: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $20,000
  • Flores, Christopher Lee
    Offense: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $31,000
  • Gonzalez, Joshua Micahel
    Offense: Assault on a family member/ impeding breathing or circulation
    Bond: $5,000
  • Jaquez, Arturo
    Offense: Attempt to commit aggravated sexual assault
    Bond: $40,000
  • Miranda, Ramon
    Offense: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $100,000
  • Miranda, Benjamin Maximilla
    Offense: Sexual assault/ parole violation
    Bond: No bond
  • Munoz, Teodoro III
    Offense: Assault of a family/ household member
    Bond: $50,000
  • Preciado, Cesar Valenzuela
    Offense: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member
    Bond: $8,000
  • Reyes, Jose De Leon
    Offense: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $25,000
  • Rios, Miguel Angel
    Offense 1: Sexual abuse of a child continuous/ victim under 14 years of age
    Offense 2: Indecency with a child/ sexual contact
    Offense 3: Aggravated sexual assault of a child
    Offense 4: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $540,020
  • Torres, Cristobal Jr.
    Offense: Driving while intoxicated
    Bond: $16,000