One year later, police hope to solve Northeast El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been an agonizing year for friends and family of 20-year-old Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr. who was murdered at a house party in Northeast El Paso. Police are still hoping to identify the person responsible for his death.

Kinard, also known as “TK” or “T.Kizer” was an aspiring rap artist who was outside a house party in the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney on Saturday, January 26, 2019, when he was shot and left for dead in the street. Police say Kinard was a few houses down from the party when witnesses heard several gunshots.

Detectives with El Paso Police are working to solve Kinard’s murder, which is one of only two unsolved homicides in 2019. They are once again featuring Kinard’s case as this week’s Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.