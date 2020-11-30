One person stabbed in Eastside incident; responding police crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on Sunday night on El Paso’s east side.

The stabbing happened before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Ciro’s Bar and Kitchen on North Zaragoza and Picasso, near the intersection of Vista del Sol.

According to police, a male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A minor accident also occurred between two police units that were en route to the scene. One officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

