One person shot, another in standoff with police in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A person has barricaded themselves inside a home in Horizon City after allegedly shooting a woman early this morning in Horizon City.

The incident began when the female victim drove herself to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to Horizon Police Chief Michael McConnell. Horizon Police responded and determined the suspect was inside a home in the 14000 block of Desert Stone Drive in Horizon.

As of 9 a.m., Horizon Police have requested the assistance of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, EPCSO deputies, Texas DPS, and DPS air support.

Chief McConnell confirms that at least a dozen homes were evacuated in the direct perimeter out of an abundance of caution for the residents. Those evacuations are on Desert Stone Drive and Desert Sage Drive.

A larger police presence and perimeter are involved in the standoff.

This is a developing story, stay with KTSM for updates as they become available.