EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of Zaragoza near Vista Del Sol Drive.

The call came out at 2:21 a.m. according to emergency dispatch supervisors and one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. El Paso Police confirm they are working the case, but have yet to call out their specialized Crimes Against Persons team.

This is a developing story, stay with KTSM throughout the morning for the latest.