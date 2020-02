EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was sent to the hospital following an overnight stabbing in West El Paso, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call came in at about 2:30 a.m. at the 7600 block of Medano; that’s off Redd Road.

No word yet on any arrests.

