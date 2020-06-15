One officer shot in leg as El Paso Police met with ‘hail of gunfire,’ suspect surrendered

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One officer was injured Monday morning after a suspect opened fire on the El Paso Police Department in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood.

Alexander Eugene Jeffery, 29, was arrested at about 12:59 a.m. in the 8900 block of Comet Street. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A news release from police said that a woman called 911 for help and then hung up. When two 1-year-veterans responded they were “met with a hail of gunfire through the front door of the residence.”

The officer retreated and took cover, but one officer was hit in the lower leg. He also injured his forearm and his ear.

An off-duty officer also responded and was shot at by the suspect.

Police did not return fire, the release said.

Eventually Jeffery surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $125,000 bond.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.