EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)—El Paso Police officers are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and injured a man overnight.

Red crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the entrance areas at the Motel 6 on the 7800 block of North Mesa Street.

Authorities told KTSM they were called out to the scene around 3:37 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

The search for the shooter continues at this hour. Our crew on the scene noticed officers coming in and out of some of the rooms at the motel. Crimes Against Persons has been called out to investigate this shooting.

