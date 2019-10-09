One man injured in shooting near White Sage, Las Cruces Police say

Breaking News
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that injured a 30-year-old man.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of shots fired near Northrise Drive and White Sage Arc. Soon after that call, officers learned of a gunshot victim who arrived at Mountainview Regional Medical Center. Officers responded there and located the gunshot victim, a 30-year-old man, who was suffering from a wound to his arm. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the gunshot victim and the suspected shooter, a 26-year-old man, were involved in a dispute. The dispute escalated when both parties, traveling in separate vehicles, met on Northrise Drive. The 30-year-old man allegedly pulled the 26-year-old to the side of the road near White Sage Arc and approached his car. Investigators believe the 30-year-old attacked the 26-year-old man who was sitting in his car and armed with a handgun.

The two fought for control of the gun when it discharged and struck the 30-year-old’s arm. The gunshot victim returned to his car and drove himself to the hospital. So far, he has not been cooperative with investigators.

The 26-year-old and a passenger in his vehicle, who was a witness to the affray, both went to the Las Cruces Police Department to report the incident. The handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered from the 26-year-old man’s vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

