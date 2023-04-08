EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One 71-year-old man died after being struck by a car in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Friday night.

According to Las Cruces Police, the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Picacho Ave. and 17th Street.

A 2003 Toyota Camry was heading east on Picacho when it struck the man who was walking northbound across the avenue. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the car involved in the incident, a 20-year-old man stayed on scene and provided details of the incident according to investigators. He said he did not see the pedestrian before he struck him. Police said they don’t anticipate filing charges against the driver. The victim has not yet been identified.