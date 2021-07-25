One hospitalized after apparent altercation at Eastside apartments

Crime

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Law enforcement presence remains at an East Side apartment complex after an apparent altercation on Sunday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the intersection of Yarbrough Drive and Album Avenue earlier Sunday, with some early dispatches of “shots fired.”

An altercation between the occupants of two red vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex reportedly is what caused a disturbance.

There are no confirmations of shots being fired and one individual has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Watch Studio 9 on Sundays at 10:30 p.m.

9-Day-Forecast: Another evening of storms and heat starts to build

East Side apartment altercation

One person arrested after East El Paso shooting

All individuals rescued from stalled rollercoaster at Western Playland

Police respond to fatal collision in Central El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime