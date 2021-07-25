One hospitalized after apparent altercation at Eastside apartments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Law enforcement presence remains at an East Side apartment complex after an apparent altercation on Sunday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the intersection of Yarbrough Drive and Album Avenue earlier Sunday, with some early dispatches of “shots fired.”

An altercation between the occupants of two red vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex reportedly is what caused a disturbance.

There are no confirmations of shots being fired and one individual has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

