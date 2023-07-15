EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An Alamogordo Police officer was shot and a suspect was shot and is in custody after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, July 15, according to that city’s Police Department.

At 2:18 a.m. officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Puerto Rico Avenue and 9th Street in Alamogordo.

Police say the vehicle did not stop and attempted to flee. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Soon after, officers located the same vehicle involved in a crash in the area of First Street and Delaware Avenue. Officers observed a male subject fleeing the scene by foot.

Police say officers chased the subject which resulted in shots fired. One officer was injured, and the suspect was wounded. The suspect was then arrested.

The news release sent out by the Alamogordo Police Department did not specify the extent of injuries suffered by the officer or the suspect. However, a tweet from New Mexico State Police said the officer was in critical condition and the suspect suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Mexico State Police have assumed the criminal investigation and the Alamogordo Police Department will conduct an internal investigation regarding the actions of the officers on the scene, according to a release sent by the Alamogordo Police Department.