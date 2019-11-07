Officer-involved shooting reported at Pebble Hills and Rich Beem, El Paso Police said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An officer-involved shooting was reported in East El Paso Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at Pebble Hills and Rich Beem.

Courtesy of Daniela Terrazas

Courtesy of Nasser Al-shamesi

Officers responded to a subject with a gun/shots fired call. After officers arrived they responded, “we now have an officer-involved shooting,” police said in an alert.

Police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said police encountered a man with a gun and ordered him to drop his gun. Instead, the man walked up to officers and raised the gun, which prompted officers to fire their weapons on him.

The man was hit and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

The shooting is being investigated by multiple agencies, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting. The officers will also be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is also standard in an officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is made available.