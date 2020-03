EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An officer-involved shooting has been reported in the Lower Valley, the El Paso Police Department said.

The shooting happened at Knights and Midway, which is near Riverside High School. Police sent out the alert just after 10 a.m. It is unknown when the shooting happened.

The department’s Crimes Against Persons unit has been called to the scene.

Police said there is limited information at this time, but officers are expected to provide more information this morning.