Officer involved in downtown shooting in January arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The officer that was involved with a shooting in downtown El Paso near the Tap bar and restaurant in January has been arrested and was relieved of duty pending further investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

Detectives with EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit (CAP) arrested 34-year-old Anthony Greer on Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault. He will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

An investigation into the shooting by CAP and the Texas Rangers found that the victim, 33-year-old Eduardo D. Reyes, did not present a threat of serious bodily injury or death to the officer. As such, the officer’s use of deadly force was deemed unreasonable.

On Thursday, Reyes was released from the hospital and was charged with two counts of aggravated