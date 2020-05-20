Odessa man charged with vehicle homicide in Sunland Park crash that killed El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An Odessa man who allegedly sped through a red light and caused a crash that killed an El Paso woman and injured her children, is being charged with vehicle homicide.

Eric Solis, 29, is being held without bond, according to Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’ Antonio. He is charged with one count of homicide by vehicle, five counts of great bodily injury by vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and driving while license is suspended.

“District Court Judge Conrad Perea found Solis to be Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release. “Solis will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.”

Solis was arrested on May 9, after he allegedly caused a four vehicle crash that killed Danielle Perez, 32, at about 10:51 p.m. at the intersection of McNutt and Pete Domenici Highway (Artcraft Road).

New Mexico State Police said Solis was driving a 2015 Ford Super Duty truck at speeds beyond 95 mph when he ran a red light and drove into the intersection and oncoming traffic, trying to evade law enforcement.

“The Ford Truck driven by Solis entered the intersection striking the first of the three vehicles; a Nissan Juke from behind, forcing the Juke to ram into a Honda CR-V waiting at the light,” the district attorney news release said. “Due to the rate of speed at which the Ford Truck was traveling when it struck the Juke, the truck then rammed into a Nissan Altima head-on pushing the Altima completely off the roadway.”

Perez died at the scene and her children, also inside the Altima, were injured. They children had to be extracted by the Sunland Park Fire Department and taken to a nearby hospital. The people inside the Honda and Juke were also taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.