Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A Northeast El Paso club is closed indefinitely due to recurrent criminal activity, the county attorney's office announced Thursday.

The El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and El Paso County Attorney's Office teamed up to shut down Club Hush located at 8216 Dyer.

Officials say police were called to the "after hours" nightclub more than 15 times over a five-month period.

As KTSM previously reported, Ahmond Shariff Williams, 27, allegedly shot Demarquis Quintev Smith, 32, as he was driving out of the Club Hush parking lot on July 15.

Smith, a resident of Fort Bliss, later died at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

According to a news release, the agencies filed a request for temporary restraining order against the nightclub earlier this month, alleging it violated the Texas Civil Practices and Remedies Code and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code.

The El Paso Police Department's gang unit then executed a search warrant and arrested the following five people with active warrants:

Kippur David: 4 Criminal Warrants for Unauthorized Employment

Joshua Hagenow: 4 criminal warrants for Unauthorized Employment

Kenya Noel McCartney: Impersonating Security Officer

Donavon Ferrell: Impersonating Security Officer

Jessie Lynn Wells: Impersonating Security Officer

“We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who worked so hard with us in this effort to

reduce criminal activity in Northeast El Paso,” said County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal.