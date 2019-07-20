No silent disco: Man steals 20 headphones from Lower Valley business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — He kicked in a glass door and stole 20 pair of headphones from a Lower Valley business earlier this month, now police are on the hunt for the man suspected in the brazen robbery.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the Family Dollar store located at 7128 Alameda Avenue near Ascarate Elementary just after midnight on Sunday, July 7.

That’s when cameras caught the man kicking in the glass on the front door, trudging in, and grabbing a plastic bin that he placed about 20 pair of headphones in before walking out of the store.

The man is described as 5’9″ tall, 230 pounds, dark hair, and a dark mustache. He was wearing a yellow shirt with a square pattern, tan pants, and light-colored cowboy books.

Anyone knowing the identity of this man should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you m qualify for a cash reward.