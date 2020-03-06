Newborn puppies found in Central El Paso dumpster, police search for suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Someone heartlessly dumped a box of 11 puppies in a Central El Paso dumpster and police want to talk to them.

Courtesy EPPD

The puppies were found at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday near the Alta Vista Optimist Baseball Field, 3501 Morenci Street, an alert from the El Paso Police Department said.

“The people heard what they described as a baby crying,” the alert said. “They approached and looked inside. What they saw in amazement was a water-soaked cardboard box with eleven puppies. The people took possession of the box and saw the puppies to be about two days old with umbilical cords still attached and eyes closed.”

The puppies, who were born between March 1 and March 4, were rescued from the dumpster and the police department’s animal cruelty unit as called.

Courtesy EPPD

“The trash dumpster in the rear adjacent the railroad tracks,” police said. “The day the puppies were located a baseball game had been going on at the park. The puppies would have been placed in the dumpster that day before 8 p.m.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 915-212-0800.