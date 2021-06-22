New teenage suspect identified in Austin 6th Street mass shooting, charges dropped against 2 teens

At least 14 people are hurt after a mass shooting in downtown Austin on 6th Street near Trinity Street June 12, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new suspect has been has identified in the June 12 mass shooting on Sixth Street in Austin that killed one man and injured 14 others. Charges have been dropped against two teenagers who were previously arrested in connection with the shooting, authorities said at a press conference Tuesday.

Austin Police Department reports 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White has been charged with murder — his bond has been set at $1 million. Police say White is responsible for the murder of the victim: 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, who was visiting Austin.

Interim APD Chief Joseph Chacon says new witness statements and evidence led to changes in the case. Chacon says investigators believe White fired the shots after analyzing ballistic evidence and surveillance camera footage.

Police say White is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon explained Tuesday:

“Based now upon multiple witness interviews, ballistic evidence, video evidence, and the positions of the suspect — Mr. White — and the victims, we know that White was the person who fired his handgun, striking Mr. Kantor and multiple other victims.” APD Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon

Jeremiah Tabb, 17, was arrested at a high school in Killeen on June 14 and was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An argument between two groups of teens escalated into gunfire, and police say Tabb was the one of people who fired shots. A 15-year-old was also in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say Tabb was part of one of the groups and the 15-year-old was part of the other. On Tuesday, the Travis County DA said charges will be dropped against both. Despite this, APD says Tabb did meet up with White after the shooting to discuss what happened.

One other victim remains in critical condition as of last update.