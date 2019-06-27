New Mexico State Police seek help identifying hit-and-run vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit and run earlier this month.

According to the New Mexico State Police, a 57-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle’s right passenger side door mirror at about 11:35 p.m. on June 14 as she walked on the side of Stern Dive in Vado.

The police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle and the driver, last seen in Vado.

Officers believe the vehicle is a 1999-2007 white Ford F-250 or F-350 pickup truck. The right passenger side door mirror should have substantial visible damage.

The Ford pickup may have just left the Vado Speedway Park, prior to the hit-and-run accident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver and the vehicle is asked to contact the State Police in Las Cruces at (575) 382-2500, option one.