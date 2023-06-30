EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s help in getting any information about the homicide of Stephen Timmons near Silver City.

Investigators believe Timmons was killed between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

Police say Timmons was riding a turquoise bicycle in the Dragon Fly Trail System off Arenas Valley Road near Silver City when he was shot and killed.

Police add Timmons was wearing black shorts with a white stripe on the side, a light blue shirt and a black helmet at the time of his murder.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the New Mexico State Police at 575-382-2500, option 1.

Although police have no credible information regarding an active threat, anyone recreating in the area is recommended to remain vigilant and cautious.