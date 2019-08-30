New Mexico man allegedly steals car, leads law enforcement across state lines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas and New Mexico law enforcement chased a man from Anthony in a stolen Mustang across state lines on Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alex Cortez, 37, was spotted in a stolen Ford Mustang at about 10:34 a.m. on Texas Highway 20 near Anthony, Texas.

“The suspect operating the vehicle fled from the Trooper and a pursuit ensued,” the DPS release said. “Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety with the assistance from Dona Ana county deputies pursued the stolen vehicle around the Anthony, Texas and New Mexico area.”

During the chase, the driver lost control of the Mustang, left the road and crashed into a sand dune off of New Mexico State Highway 460, near Los Sencillos Street.

Cortez then ran away but was captured by Troopers and Dona Ana County deputies at about 10:41 a.m.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Cortez was arrested. He is expected to be extradited to Texas on suspicion of evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be filed in New Mexico.

Dianna Hatfield, 58, was in the passenger seat and is facing unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.