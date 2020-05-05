Neighbor dispute results in Horizon man’s arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly pointing a gun at a victim after an ongoing ‘civil neighbor issue.’

Hugo Martinez Solis, 49, of the 12700 block of Disraeli Way was arrested Saturday evening following the incident.

Martinez Solis was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and Resist Search or Transport. He posted an $11,000 bond and was released the next day.