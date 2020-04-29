Nearly 2 pounds of cocaine seized in EPCSO investigation

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 35-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of nearly 2 pounds of cocaine.

Marcos Sifuentes-Meza, 35, of Socorro, is now charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1>=4g<200G.

According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Investigators, they conducted a traffic stop on Sifuentes-Meza on Friday, April 24, and found him in possession of cocaine. A warrant was obtained to search his home, and that’s where narcotics investigators found 872 grams (30.7 ounces/1.92 pounds) of cocaine and $15,000 in U.S. currency.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond. He was released later that day after posting bail.

