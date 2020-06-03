Breaking News
25 federal inmates at Otero County Prison test positive for COVID-19, 8 more cases in Dona Ana

Names, photos of four protesters arrested on Sunday and Tuesday released by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department released the names and photos of the three men arrested during Sunday’s protest and the one man arrested on Tuesday.

Demetrio Martinez, 23; Abraham Urueta, 24; and Andre Jefferson, 25; were arrested on Sunday and are each facing a riot participation charge.

  • Demetrio Martinez
  • Abraham Urueta
  • Andre Jefferson
Photos courtesy of EPPD

During Tuesday’s protest, the only person arrested was Carlos Diego, 25. He was issued a citation for pedestrian in the roadway and released.

Diego’s mug shot was not available Wednesday afternoon, police said.

