Names, photos of four protesters arrested on Sunday and Tuesday released by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department released the names and photos of the three men arrested during Sunday’s protest and the one man arrested on Tuesday.

Demetrio Martinez, 23; Abraham Urueta, 24; and Andre Jefferson, 25; were arrested on Sunday and are each facing a riot participation charge.

Demetrio Martinez

Abraham Urueta

Andre Jefferson Photos courtesy of EPPD

During Tuesday’s protest, the only person arrested was Carlos Diego, 25. He was issued a citation for pedestrian in the roadway and released.

Diego’s mug shot was not available Wednesday afternoon, police said.