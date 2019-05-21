Names of two people killed in Dona Ana shooting are released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The names of the two people killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in the village of Dona Ana have been released by the sheriff's office.

Syerra Benavidez, 21, and Justin Barela, 21, were killed at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Cristo Rey.

The man, 21, who shot them told the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office that he got a call from Benavidez to "hang out," and picked her up at the Pic Quik on Del Rey Boulevard at about 5 a.m. Barela was with her at the time.

They went to Cristo Rey to get a third person but when they got to the dead end, Benavidez allegedly pulled out a knife and Barela, in the backseat, pulled a gun and demanded his cell phone, keys and wallet.

"The man said he was in fear for his life, and had a gun in his vehicle. He reportedly shot Barela and then Benavidez. The man was detained for questioning," a news release from the sheriff's office said.

The name of the shooter has not been released, but a woman told KTSM that he arrived at her front door asking for help. She did not let him in, but instead called 911.

The investigation by the sheriff's office is still ongoing.