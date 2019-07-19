1  of  2
Breaking News
Name of teenager shot in Central El Paso home is released by police Serious Motorcycle crash at Gateway East and Copia

Name of teenager shot in Central El Paso home is released by police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The name of the teenager who was killed on Sunday in Central El Paso has been released by the El Paso Police Department.

Jasmine Marie Castro, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to her head on Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of Piedras. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. and she was found by her family members when they arrived home.

A memorial has been set up outside the house where a teenager was found dead on Sunday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said on Sunday.

Since then, a makeshift memorial has been created on the front steps of the home where she was found. The poster on the gate reads: “In Loving Memory of Santana Jasmin Marie Castro.”

A memorial has been set up outside the house where a teenager was found dead on Sunday.

A GoFundMe has also been created for her funeral expenses. It has collected $1,280 already.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime