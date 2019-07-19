Name of teenager shot in Central El Paso home is released by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The name of the teenager who was killed on Sunday in Central El Paso has been released by the El Paso Police Department.

Jasmine Marie Castro, 18, was found with a gunshot wound to her head on Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of Piedras. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. and she was found by her family members when they arrived home.

A memorial has been set up outside the house where a teenager was found dead on Sunday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said on Sunday.

Since then, a makeshift memorial has been created on the front steps of the home where she was found. The poster on the gate reads: “In Loving Memory of Santana Jasmin Marie Castro.”

A GoFundMe has also been created for her funeral expenses. It has collected $1,280 already.