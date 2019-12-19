Name of pedestrian killed in on Telshor Blvd. is released by Las Cruces Police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was killed Saturday night on Telshor Boulevard.

Adam Salas, 20, was hit by two vehicles at about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Telshor and Summit Court.

Police said he was not carrying any identification, which made it difficult to identify him. However, his family contacted police concerned for Salas’ welfare after not hearing from him. Investigators were able to confirm Salas’ identity.

“Traffic investigators believe Salas jumped a chain-link fence that separates I-25 and Telshor Boulevard before trying to cross Telshor,” police said in news release. “As Salas crossed Telshor, from west to east, he was struck by a southbound Lexus IS 300. The impact knocked Salas into the northbound lanes where he was struck by another vehicle. Both drivers and several witnesses remained on scene and were cooperative with investigators.”