Name of man killed at East El Paso club shooting is released by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the name of the man killed Sunday night outside of an East El Paso nightclub.

Jamaal Deontrae Jones-Aguilar, 23, was shot and killed at about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar, 1700 N. Zaragoza. There are other various nightclubs in the area, as well.

Police said two groups got into a fight inside the bar over a previous disagreement. Bouncers escorted the groups outside where the argument continued and turned into a fight.

Jones-Aguilar was then shot by a person whose identity has not been released. Jones-Aguilar died at the scene and a second victim was shot in the face, but the injury was non-life-threatening, police said.

The offender fired a rifle several times into the air and then drove off in a black Jeep SUV, police said.