1  of  2
Breaking News
2019 Eastwood grad, star football player, passes away BREAKING: Raul Garcia, 35, of El Paso identified as 7th victim of Odessa shooting.
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Name of man killed at East El Paso club shooting is released by El Paso Police

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have released the name of the man killed Sunday night outside of an East El Paso nightclub.

Jamaal Deontrae Jones-Aguilar, 23, was shot and killed at about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Gourmet Hot Dogs Bar, 1700 N. Zaragoza. There are other various nightclubs in the area, as well.

Police said two groups got into a fight inside the bar over a previous disagreement. Bouncers escorted the groups outside where the argument continued and turned into a fight.

Jones-Aguilar was then shot by a person whose identity has not been released. Jones-Aguilar died at the scene and a second victim was shot in the face, but the injury was non-life-threatening, police said.

The offender fired a rifle several times into the air and then drove off in a black Jeep SUV, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime