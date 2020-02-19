Breaking News
Name, mugshot of man who allegedly stabbed little girl at McDonald’s released by El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who allegedly stabbed a little girl at a Northeast El Paso McDonald’s on Tuesday has been named by the El Paso Police Department.

Isaac Dorfman, 25, allegedly walked up to a 5-year-old girl playing on the playground and stabbed her. She was taken to a local hospital where she had surgery and is not listed in stable condition.

Officers found Dorfman at the nearby Super Lodge motel and arrested him. He is facing injury to a child charge and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crime but left before talking to police to call the Crimes Against Children unit at 915-212-0382.

According to El Paso County Court records, Dorfman has been arrested several times on various charges including aggravated robbery, burglary of vehicle and habitation, possession of marijuana and controlled substances.

