Murder suspect on the list of El Paso’s most wanted fugitives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Martin, Kevin

Age: 26

5’7″, 130 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Two counts Assault causes bodily injury to a family member

Bond: $10,000

Martin, Zachary

Age: 19

5’6″, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury to a family member

Bond: $2,500

Gonzalez, Jacob

Age: 22

5’9″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: $100,000

Dennis, Victor Bernard

Age: 42

6’0″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property worth less than $200,000

Bond: $100,000

Islas, Luis Alonso

Age: 27

5’5″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Flores, Jacob Ayala

Age: 20

6’0, 157 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property worth more than $750 but less than $2,500

Bond: $45,000

Cortez, Armando

Age: 39

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault to Family Member

Trejo, Gabriel

Age: 39

5’8″, 235 pounds

Bald, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault to Family or Household member for the second time w/in 12 months

Bond: $100,000

Jauregui, Arath

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2,000,000

Pena, Mauro Jesus