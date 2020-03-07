Murder suspect on the list of El Paso’s most wanted fugitives

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Martin, Kevin

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 130 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Two counts Assault causes bodily injury to a family member
  • Bond: $10,000

Martin, Zachary

  • Age: 19
  • 5’6″, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury to a family member
  • Bond: $2,500

Gonzalez, Jacob

  • Age: 22
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: $100,000

Dennis, Victor Bernard

  • Age: 42
  • 6’0″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of property worth less than $200,000
  • Bond: $100,000

Islas, Luis Alonso

  • Age: 27
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causing bodily injury to a family member
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Flores, Jacob Ayala

  • Age: 20
  • 6’0, 157 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property worth more than $750 but less than $2,500
  • Bond: $45,000

Cortez, Armando

  • Age: 39
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault to Family Member

Trejo, Gabriel

  • Age: 39
  • 5’8″, 235 pounds
  • Bald, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault to Family or Household member for the second time w/in 12 months
  • Bond: $100,000

Jauregui, Arath

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2,000,000

Pena, Mauro Jesus

  • Age: 32
  • 6’3″, 227pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on less than 400 grams
  • Bond: $100,000

