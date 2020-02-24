Murder suspect asks off-duty officer for help which leads to his arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New information about the deadly drug deal gone wrong in far east El Paso reveals and off-duty El Paso County Detention Officer helped police track down the suspected gunman.

As previously reported, El Paso Police say, Joseph Anthony Jimenez,19, is dead and Zachary Carter, 22, is in custody after a botched drug deal that occurred in Far East El Paso Friday night.

Investigators say Jimenez met with Carter and four other people for a drug deal when the two allegedly started fighting and Carter shot Jimenez in the chest.

The group drove away but later crashed. Carter and another person ran off and asked an off-duty detention officer for help, an affidavit said.

Carter had a gun in his hand, and according to court documents, the off-duty officer ordered an uber for Carter and the other person and immediately called 911.

That is how the police were able to track Carter down and take him into custody.

Zachary Carter is charged with murder and is in jail on a 1 million dollar bond.

