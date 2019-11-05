Murder reported in Northeast El Paso, police have one man in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are at the scene of a reported homicide in Northeast El Paso, where one man is in custody.

The murder scene is in the 5800 block of Swallow. Police sent an alert on the homicide at about 4:35 p.m.

A police spokesman said the slaying was a result of a stabbing at the home. A man tried to force his way into a residence where a man and a woman were. He was stabbed and died as a result of his injuries, police said.

The man drove to the 7-Eleven at McCombs and Railroad to report the stabbing and that location is also being investigated, police said.

The police department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating the scene. One man is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.