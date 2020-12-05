Murder of El Paso attorney remains unsolved, police search for clues

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been three weeks since an El Paso couple were brutally shot at their Central El Paso home, killing one and severely injuring the other. The killer is still at large, and police urge the public to come forward with information on the case.

It happened just after 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue, on the edge of Memorial Park. A gunman shot 50-year-old Georgette Kaufmann several times and then turned the gun on her husband, 48-year-old Daniel Kaufmann.

Georgette Kaufmann died in her backyard, and Daniel Kaufmann was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds and later released. KTSM learned the couple’s son was not home at the time of the shooting.

Police have yet to say whether the couple’s work as attorneys — Georgette with the Office of Attorney General Child Support Division, or Daniel –as a private practice Family Law Attorney had anything to do with the shooting.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5’10” to 6’0″ in height with a thin build. He was possibly bald and was wearing dark clothing the day of the murder.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.