EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple El Paso Police officers were arrested in two separate incidents, according to two press releases sent by the El Paso Police Department.

Isaac Menchaca Aaron Poblano Enrique David Mendoza

In the first incident, officer Isaac Menchaca (2-year-8-month veteran) was arrested and charged with duty on striking unattended vehicle issued with a $2,000 bond, and accident involving damage issued with a $2,000 bond.

Enrique Mendoza (6-year-5-month veteran) and Aaron Poblano (3-year-4-month veteran) were both arrested and charged with interference with public duties issued with a $1,000 bond.

On March 5, 2022, the Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a hit-and-run for further investigation.

The investigation determined that Menchaca struck two vehicles that were properly parked and fled the scene, according to police.

Poblano and Mendoza both arrived after the incident and assisted Menchaca with fleeing.

Police say the incident occurred while the officers were off duty and arrest warrants were obtained for them after the cases were reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Police say the officers have been placed on administrative duty.

The El Paso Police Department takes all misconduct allegations seriously against its personnel and will investigate them accordingly, according to a press release sent by the department.

In the second incident, officer Joshua Anthony Gallardo (2-year 10-month veteran assigned to

Mission Valley Regional Command Center) was arrested and charged with assault for impeding breath issued with a $7,000 bond.

Joshua Anthony Gallardo

At 1:54 a.m. on July 9, officers responded to the intersection of Firehouse and Montwood Dr. regarding a family violence assault in progress.

The investigation revealed that Gallardo and a 28-year-old woman had left a bar when Gallardo began to assault the woman by hitting and choking her, according to police.

Police say the woman was aided by passing witnesses who detained Gallardo until officers arrived.

Officers took Gallardo into custody and notified the Special Investigative unit. He was issued a $7,500 bond.

Gallardo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and placed on administrative duty.