Multiple homicides reported Thursday in Juarez, including a double murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez police are investigating the deaths of three people who were killed at two separate locations on Thursday.

One of the most striking crimes scenes was a double murder in the parking lot of a S-Mart store in South Juarez.

Police said two men were gunned down in front of clients and workers at the store. Their bodies were found in between parked vehicles.

The suspects have not been arrested yet.

Also, a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle that was on fire. The fire department put the fire out just after 11 p.m. in the Sauzal Colonia in North Juarez. Once the fire was extinguished, the body was discovered.

Both crime scenes are still being investigated by Juarez police.