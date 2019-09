EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the mug shot of a man accused of stabbing another man last week in the Segundo Barrio neighborhood.

Ramon De La Luz/ Courtesy EPPD

Police said that Ramon De La Luz, 22, allegedly stabbed Alan Guillermo Torres, 23, at about 6:06 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Oregon and Third streets.

According to a news release, Torres beat De La Luz in a fight earlier, prompting the later assault.