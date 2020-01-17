Mother faces kidnapping charge for taking children to Mexico, to see fugitive father

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A mother allegedly took her children to Mexico to be with their fugitive father, who is wanted for super-gluing his infant’s mouth and eyes.

Now she is in jail after the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple agencies, including Mexican law enforcement, were able to find the family and return the children to the United States.

A news release from DPS said Biridiana Saenz, 28, took her four children to Mexico in defiance of a 2019 court order. The children are five-months, one-, two- and three-years-old.

Saenz took them to be with Johnnie Lee Carter, who fled to Mexico to evade arrest for warrants out of Odessa, Texas. In Sept. 2018, Carter was arrested in El Paso for allegedly supergluing the eyes and mouth of a then-14-month-old, according to a previous KTSM report.

Johnnie Lee Carter/ Courtesy EPPD

The incident happened in Odessa, but Carter was arrested in El Paso. He bonded out days after his arrest and according to the new information provided by DPS he fled to Mexico.

The FBI, U.S. Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Customs and Border Protection-Office of Field Operations, and the Comisión Estatal de Seguridad del Estado de Chihuahua en Cd. Juárez all worked together to locate the family and bring them back to the United States. Once in the country, Saenz was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

No additional information was provided.