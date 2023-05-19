EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Henry, Matthew Bryan W/M Neila, Paul W/M Acuna, Alexander H/M Sandoval, Wendy Ivette H/F Fernandez, Michael Rene H/M Elias, Gisselle Nicole Thurman, Brandon Dale Zamora, Rubem Lopez, Jesus Javier Gonzalez, Sandra Odilia

El Paso Police Department

Matthew Bryan Henry: Age 28; 5’8; 151 lbs.; blond hair and blue eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register; bond of $75,000.

Paul Neila: Age 28; 5’10; 155 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register; bond of $50,000.

Alexander Acuna: Age 25; 5’10; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault peace officer/judge and evading arrest; bond of $25,000.

Wendy Ivette Sandoval: Age 32; 5’3; 230 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for driving while intoxicated; no bond.

Michael Rene Fernandez: Age 55; 5’10; 185 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; driving while intoxicated three or more times; no bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Giselle Nicole Elias: Age 21; 5’2; 105 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery; bond of $250,000/$1,000.

Brandon Dale Thurman: Age 19; 5’8; 150 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; bond of $$30,000/$100,000.

Ruben Zamora: Age 50; no information about physical description; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; bond of $120,000/$1,000.

Jesus Javier Lopez: Age 25; 5’6; 180 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for indecency with a child sexual contact; bond of $75,000.

Sandra Odilia Gonzalez: Age 57; 5’2; 125 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for manslaughter; bond of $50,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.