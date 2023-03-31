EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Dove, Kenneth Wayne W/M Munoz, Alonso H/M Balvanera, Mary Denise H/F Flores, Ramiro Roel H/M Rodriguez, Manuel De Jesus H/M Arroyos, Joseph Lozoya, Josiah Willie Carrillo, Brian James Cedillo, Rocky Francisco Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

El Paso Police Department

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-11; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for fail to comply sex off duty to regular life. Bond: $130,000.

Alonso Munoz: Age 38; 6-0; 250 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $75,000.

Mary Denise Balvanera: Age 42; 5-3; 190 pounds; brown hair and hazel eyes. Wanted for fraud use and possession of identifying info. Bond: $10,000.

Ramiro Roel Flores: Age 49; 6-3; 210 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for assault of family/house member. Bond: $7,000.

Manuel De Jesus Rodriguez: Age 35; 5-8; 175 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for violation bond. Bond: $3,500.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Arroyos: Age 48; 5-foot-10; 200 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for deceptive business practice. Bond: $15,000.

Josiah Willie Lozoya: Age 20; 5-11; 125 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault pub. servant. Bond: $100,000.

Brian James Carrillo: Age 46; 5-9; 180 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more IAT. Bond: $100,000.

Rocky Francisco Cedillo: Age 40; 6-0; 200 pounds; brown hair and hazel eyes. Wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bond: $30,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Pasoat (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.