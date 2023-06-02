EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Magallanes, Emily Lynn H/F Avila Bautista, Mayra Teresa H/F Gonzalez, Benjamin H/M Colon, Luis Manuel H/M Barraza-Rivera, Brillana H/F Carrillo, Cristobal M. Estrada, Steve Ortiz, Leslie Yvette Quintana, Leroy Ramos, Jaime Joel

El Paso Police Department

Emily Lynn Magallanes: Age 29; 5’01; 179 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for theft of property; no bond.

Mayra Teresa Avila Bautista: Age 31; 5’02; 130 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals/fail to provide; bond to be set by jail magistrate.

Benjamin Gonzalez: Age 40; 6’02; 290 lbs.; bald hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of a habitation; $35,000 bond.

Luis Manuel Colon: Age 46; 5’04; 168 lbs.; black hair and green eyes; wanted for aggravated assault of a family/house with a weapon, assault causes bodily injuries; $28,000 bond.

Brillana Barraza-Rivera: Age 30; 5’03; 160 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for cruelty to non-livestock animals/fail to provide; $5,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Cristobal M. Carrillo: Age 23; 6’0; 160 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for indecency with a child/sexual contact; no bond.

Steve Estrada: Age 33; 5’9; 156 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual; $50,000 bond.

Leslie Yvette Ortiz: Age 28; 5’3; 150 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and three counts in possession of controlled substance; no bond.

Leroy Quintana: Age 28; 5’8; 190 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant; $75,000 bond.

Jaime Joel Ramos: Age 28; 5’6; 155 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.