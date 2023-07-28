EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Escudero, Jesus Alberto H/M Zarate, Christian Daniel H/M Hernandez, Emiliano Enrique H/M Lopez, Thomas Jacinto H/M Jackson, Ricky Edward B/M Cardenas, Josue Cordero, Branden Joshua Flores, Roxanna Loya Flores, Mistica Alejandra Zamora, Adrian Hardy

El Paso Police Department

Jesus Alberto Escudero: Age 25; 5’11; 205 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for injury of a child/elderly/disabled individual and reckless bodily injury; $150,000 bond.

Christian Daniel Zarate: Age 27; 6’4; 215 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for deadly conduct; $75,000 bond.

Emiliano Enrique Hernandez: Age 19; 6’2; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for accident involving injury; $60,000 bond.

Thomas Jacinto Lopez: Age 45; 5’7; 213 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for deceptive business practice and theft of property; $60,000 bond.

Ricky Edward Jackson: Age 26, 5’8; 150 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for assault of a family/house member and impede breath/circulation; $10,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Josue Cardenas: Age 30; 5’9; 150 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for injury of a child/elderly/disabled with intent of a bodily injury; no bond.

Branden Joshua Cordero: Age 23; 5’9; 195 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation and burglary of building; no bond.

Roxanna Loya Flores: Age 20; 5’3; 132 lbs.; brown hair and hazel eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $10,000 bond.

Mistica Alejandra Flores: Age 27; 5’2; 170 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of a controlled substance; $100,000 bond.

Adrian Hardy Zamora: Age 18; 5’8; 155 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance; $50,000 bond.

