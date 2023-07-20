EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. distributes pictures of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office weekly through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, which attempts to locate have been unsuccessful.

Escudero, Jesus Alberto H/M Zarate, Christian Daniel H/M Hernandez, Emiliano Enrique H/M Lopez, Thomas Jacinto H/M Morales, Martin Carlos H/M Salazar, Maribel Garcia drake, Sasuke Uchiha Mixon, Walter III Rosa, Anita Senee Hernandez, Eileen

El Paso Police Department

Jesus Alberto Escudero: Age 25; 5’11; 205 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for injury of a child/elderly/disabled individual and reckless bodily injury; $150,000 bond.

Christian Daniel Zarate: Age 27; 6’4; 215 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for deadly conduct; $75,000 bond.

Emiliano Enrique Hernandez: Age 19; 6’2; 180 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for accident involving injury; $60,000 bond.

Thomas Jacinto Lopez: Age 45; 5’7; 213 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for deceptive business practice and theft of property; $60,000 bond.

Martin Carlos Morales: Age 66; 5’7; 170 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction; $50,000 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Maribel Garcia Salazar: Age 35; 5’8; 170 lbs.; brown hair and brown eyes; wanted for possession of marijuana; $80,000 bond.

Sasuke Uchiha Drake: Age 24; 5’6; 159 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; $40,000 bond.

Walter Mixon III: Age 28; 6’1; 200 lbs.; black hair and brown eyes; wanted for burglary of habitation; $100,000 bond.

Anita Senee Rosa: Age 45; 5’4; 192 lbs.; Partially gray hair and brown eyes; wanted for unlawful carrying a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: $100,000 bond.

Eileen Hernandez: Age 18; 5’3; 108 lbs.; Blond or strawberry hair and green eyes; wanted for aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation; no bond.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.

To access the Most Wanted page on the Crime Stoppers Website, please use the following link: Wanted Suspects- Crime Stoppers of El Paso.