Most Wanted Fugitives for week of July 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 11, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Christian Pena

Age: 28

5’09”, 190 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assualt of pregnant person/unlawful restraint

Bond: $55,000

Richard Allen Banks

Age: 70

5’10”, 160 lbs.

Grey Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register with previous conv IAT

Bond: $25,000

Steve Mark Penoyer

Age: 49

5’11” 210 lbs.

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Stalking/criminal mischief >=$750<$2500

Bond: $10,000

Matthew David Navarrete

Age: 33

5’09”, 170 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulation

Bond: $3,000

Oscar Israel Adame-Valladolid

Age: 32

5’10”, 180 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $1,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Valentin Marquez

Age: 40

5’4”, 125 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

Bond: N/A

Damian Arce

Age: 27

6’2”, 195 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated assault against public servant, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest det with veh

Bond: N/A

Ricardo Frutos

Age: 29

5’10”, 185 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Del of marij >50 LBS<= 5,000LBS

Bond: N/A

Shannell Ly Chee

Age: 27

5’4”, 195 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: 6 counts of inj child/elderly/disabled reckless bi/mental

Bond: N/A

Jennifer Blanco

Age: 33

5’3”, 240 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Pos cs PG 1>=1G<4G

