Most Wanted Fugitives for week of July 11

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of July 11, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Christian Pena

  • Age: 28
  • 5’09”, 190 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assualt of pregnant person/unlawful restraint
  • Bond: $55,000

Richard Allen Banks

  • Age: 70
  • 5’10”, 160 lbs.
  • Grey Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register with previous conv IAT
  • Bond: $25,000

Steve Mark Penoyer

  • Age: 49
  • 5’11” 210 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Stalking/criminal mischief >=$750<$2500
  • Bond: $10,000

Matthew David Navarrete

  • Age: 33
  • 5’09”, 170 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulation
  • Bond: $3,000

Oscar Israel Adame-Valladolid

  • Age: 32
  • 5’10”, 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $1,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Valentin Marquez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’4”, 125 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Bond: N/A

Damian Arce

  • Age: 27
  • 6’2”, 195 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated assault against public servant, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest det with veh
  • Bond: N/A

Ricardo Frutos

  • Age: 29
  • 5’10”, 185 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Del of marij >50 LBS<= 5,000LBS
  • Bond: N/A

Shannell Ly Chee

  • Age: 27
  • 5’4”, 195 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: 6 counts of inj child/elderly/disabled reckless bi/mental
  • Bond: N/A

Jennifer Blanco

  • Age: 33
  • 5’3”, 240 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Pos cs PG 1>=1G<4G

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'I want it to represent where my little sister lives': Family of hiker who died near mountain hikes in her memory

Former Las Chamanas vocalist get to tell story of "Transfronterizx"

El Paso DA's office pushes back on 'scrutiny' over young hires

"Rooted in Segundo" walking tour set for end of July

Escobar introduces bill to designate Aug. 3 Healing Gardens as national memorial site

El Paso sheriff’s deputies arrest woman for animal cruelty

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime