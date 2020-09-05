Most Wanted Fugitives for September 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alfonso Perez
- Age: 30
- 5’6″, 165 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $200,000
Veronica Meza
- Age: 32
- 5’00”, 115 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $50,000
Rogelio Valenzuela
- Age: 33
- 5’9″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $30,000
Priscilla Galvan
- Age: 46
- 5’1″, 120 pounds
- Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Interference w/ Emergency Request for Assistance
- Bond: $11,500
Tania Emler
- Age: 36
- 5’3″, 160 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal
- Bond: $1,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Gerardo Caballero
- Age: 18
- 5’6″, 95 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Hair
- Wanted for: Escape from Custody
- Bond: $3,000
Israel Hernandez
- Age: 22
- 5’8″, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Horace Lee Thompson
- Age: 25
- 5’11”, 148 pounds
- Black Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $200,000
Matthew Bueno
- Age: 34
- 6’2″, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault Child, 2 Counts Indecency w/a Child Sexual Contact, Indecency w/a Child Exposure
- Bond: $105,000
Fernando Castaneda
- Age: 59
- 5’9″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
- Bond: $10,000