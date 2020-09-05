Most Wanted Fugitives for September 6

Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfonso Perez

  • Age: 30
  • 5’6″, 165 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $200,000

Veronica Meza

  • Age: 32
  • 5’00”, 115 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $50,000

Rogelio Valenzuela

  • Age: 33
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $30,000

Priscilla Galvan

  • Age: 46
  • 5’1″, 120 pounds
  • Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Interference w/ Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Bond: $11,500

Tania Emler

  • Age: 36
  • 5’3″, 160 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal
  • Bond: $1,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Gerardo Caballero

  • Age: 18
  • 5’6″, 95 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Hair
  • Wanted for: Escape from Custody
  • Bond: $3,000

Israel Hernandez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’8″, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Horace Lee Thompson

  • Age: 25
  • 5’11”, 148 pounds
  • Black Hair, Black Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $200,000

Matthew Bueno

  • Age: 34
  • 6’2″, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault Child, 2 Counts Indecency w/a Child Sexual Contact, Indecency w/a Child Exposure
  • Bond: $105,000

Fernando Castaneda

  • Age: 59
  • 5’9″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Bond: $10,000

