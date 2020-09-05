Most Wanted Fugitives for September 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfonso Perez

Age: 30

5’6″, 165 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $200,000

Veronica Meza

Age: 32

5’00”, 115 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $50,000

Rogelio Valenzuela

Age: 33

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $30,000

Priscilla Galvan

Age: 46

5’1″, 120 pounds

Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Interference w/ Emergency Request for Assistance

Bond: $11,500

Tania Emler

Age: 36

5’3″, 160 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal

Bond: $1,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Gerardo Caballero

Age: 18

5’6″, 95 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Hair

Wanted for: Escape from Custody

Bond: $3,000

Israel Hernandez

Age: 22

5’8″, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Horace Lee Thompson

Age: 25

5’11”, 148 pounds

Black Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $200,000

Matthew Bueno

Age: 34

6’2″, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault Child, 2 Counts Indecency w/a Child Sexual Contact, Indecency w/a Child Exposure

Bond: $105,000

Fernando Castaneda