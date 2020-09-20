Most Wanted Fugitives for September 20

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Samantha Martinez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’8″, 245 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: N/A

Rogelio Valenzuela

  • Age: 33
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $30,000

Fidel Felix Heredia

  • Age: 22
  • 5’7″, 196 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $25,000

Johnny Vargas

  • Age: 26
  • 5’10”, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
  • Bond: $10,000

Angel Vasquez

  • Age: 30
  • 5’9″, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Theft of Property>=$100<$750
  • Bond: $3,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Vanessa Gonzalez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’4″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession CS PG1<1G
  • Bond: $101,000

Armando Stevens

  • Age: 39
  • 6’1″, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency w/a Child Exposure
  • Bond: $10,000

Edgar Gonzalez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’7″, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $50,000

Sandra Aldaz

  • Age: 31
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: $10,000

Bobby Conejo

  • Age: 35
  • 5’5″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $25,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

More young El Pasoans expected to be working at the polls this November

Grocery Store Employee Is Attacked By Two Women

Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 4

FBI building trust in the community

FBI meth threat

"Unfortunate for residents of Juarez"

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime