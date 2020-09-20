Most Wanted Fugitives for September 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Samantha Martinez

Age: 22

5’8″, 245 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: N/A

Rogelio Valenzuela

Age: 33

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $30,000

Fidel Felix Heredia

Age: 22

5’7″, 196 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Building

Bond: $25,000

Johnny Vargas

Age: 26

5’10”, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle

Bond: $10,000

Angel Vasquez

Age: 30

5’9″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Theft of Property>=$100<$750

Bond: $3,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Vanessa Gonzalez

Age: 31

5’4″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession CS PG1<1G

Bond: $101,000

Armando Stevens

Age: 39

6’1″, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency w/a Child Exposure

Bond: $10,000

Edgar Gonzalez

Age: 40

5’7″, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $50,000

Sandra Aldaz

Age: 31

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: $10,000

Bobby Conejo