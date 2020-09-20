Most Wanted Fugitives for September 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Samantha Martinez
- Age: 22
- 5’8″, 245 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: N/A
Rogelio Valenzuela
- Age: 33
- 5’9″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $30,000
Fidel Felix Heredia
- Age: 22
- 5’7″, 196 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Building
- Bond: $25,000
Johnny Vargas
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
- Bond: $10,000
Angel Vasquez
- Age: 30
- 5’9″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Theft of Property>=$100<$750
- Bond: $3,500
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Vanessa Gonzalez
- Age: 31
- 5’4″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession CS PG1<1G
- Bond: $101,000
Armando Stevens
- Age: 39
- 6’1″, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Indecency w/a Child Exposure
- Bond: $10,000
Edgar Gonzalez
- Age: 40
- 5’7″, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $50,000
Sandra Aldaz
- Age: 31
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: $10,000
Bobby Conejo
- Age: 35
- 5’5″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $25,000