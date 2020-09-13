Most Wanted Fugitives for September 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfonso Perez

Age: 30

5’6″, 165 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $200,000

Veronica Meza

Age: 32

5’00”, 115 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $50,000

Eric Cardenas

Age: 26

5’3″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >$250<$30k

Bond: $20,000

Erik Ramirez

Age: 41

5’10”, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Graffiti Pecuniary Loss>=$2,500<$30k

Bond: $5,000

Raul Morales

Age: 20

5’9″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $300

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Hesiquio Perez

Age: 27

5’9″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation w/ Intent to Commit other Felony, 2 Counts Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $100,000

Carlos Moises Orozco Jr.

Age: 42

5’6″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $41,000

Alberto Aguilera

Age: 51

5’5″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Harassment of Public Servant

Bond: N/A

Jose Luis Martinez

Age: 65

6’0″, 230 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim under 14, Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact

Bond: $60,000

Miriam Talamantes