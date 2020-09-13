Most Wanted Fugitives for September 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfonso Perez

  • Age: 30
  • 5’6″, 165 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $200,000

Veronica Meza

  • Age: 32
  • 5’00”, 115 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $50,000

Eric Cardenas

  • Age: 26
  • 5’3″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >$250<$30k
  • Bond: $20,000

Erik Ramirez

  • Age: 41
  • 5’10”, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Graffiti Pecuniary Loss>=$2,500<$30k
  • Bond: $5,000

Raul Morales

  • Age: 20
  • 5’9″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $300

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Hesiquio Perez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’9″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation w/ Intent to Commit other Felony, 2 Counts Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $100,000

Carlos Moises Orozco Jr.

  • Age: 42
  • 5’6″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $41,000

Alberto Aguilera

  • Age: 51
  • 5’5″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Harassment of Public Servant
  • Bond: N/A

Jose Luis Martinez

  • Age: 65
  • 6’0″, 230 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim under 14, Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $60,000

Miriam Talamantes

  • Age: 29
  • 5’3″, 184 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $51,000

